Lawsuit Says Inovio Pharmaceutical Maker Falsely Announced Development of COVID-19 Vaccine

PHILADELPHIA — An investor has sued a Pennsylvania pharmaceutical company in federal court, accusing it of publicly announcing that it had developed a COVID-19 vaccine, when in fact, no such vaccine had been made.

In a March 12 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the plaintiff says defendants Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEO J. Joseph Kim “capitalized on widespread COVID-19 fears” by falsely claiming that Inovio had developed a vaccine within three hours, and that the company planned to start trials in the United States in April.

Headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., ...

