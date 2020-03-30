STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Utica Asks N.Y. Federal Judge to Reconsider Turi Testimony Ruling

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Utica Mutual Insurance Co. has asked New York federal judge to reconsider her refusal to amend a ruling concerning expert testimony in a dispute over whether Munich Reinsurance America Inc. wrongly refused to pay its share of defense expenses that Utica incurred in connection with asbestos claims filed against Goulds Pumps Inc.

In a March 12 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, Utica argues that Judge Brenda K. Sannes erred in ruling that the testimony of Bernard Turi as to aggregate limits in the primary Goulds policies was not ...

Associated Law Firms

Hunton & Williams

Rubin Fiorella & Friedman

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett



Associated Documents

Motion



