STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

6th Cir. Says Diversity Jurisdiction Lacking in Spanish Citizens’ DePuy Hip Cases

March 30, 2020

CINCINNATI — A federal appeals panel has remanded 12 DePuy ASR hip cases filed by Spanish citizens and directed an Ohio federal judge to consider dismissing them for lack of diversity jurisdiction.

In a March 27 opinion, the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled that diversity jurisdiction is lacking because citizens of foreign states fall on both sides of the dispute.

The DePuy ASR hip multidistrict litigation docket was created in December 2010. By the middle of 2013, more than 8,500 cases had been filed in the MDL docket in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District ...

