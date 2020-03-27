STORY FROM: Asbestos

Texas Court Won’t Revisit Order Reversing $8.8 Million Asbestos Verdict Against Bell Helicopter

DALLAS –– A Texas appellate court has refused to revisit an order it issued last year reversing an $8.8 million asbestos verdict, denying the plaintiffs’ efforts to have the court reconsider its decision, in which it found that the plaintiffs had failed to satisfy the elements of gross negligence.

In a one-page order issued March 25, the Texas Court of Appeals, Fifth District, denied the plaintiffs motion for en banc reconsideration, allowing its earlier ruling reversing an $8.8 million verdict against Bell Helicopter to stand.

Justice Carlyle dissented, writing, in part, that circumstantial evidence “arising from the expert’s opinion based ...

