STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

N.J. Proposes Bill That May Require Insurers to Cover COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

[Editor's note: Christina Gallo of Carlton Fields is a commercial litigator in the state and federal courts of New York and New Jersey as well as in arbitration tribunals. Her practice focuses on insurance coverage disputes, bad faith litigation, complex commercial disputes, shareholder disputes, and consumer fraud litigation.]

As the United States faces a surge in confirmed cases of COVID-19, New Jersey is proposing a bill that would require property insurers that cover risks in New Jersey to pay for business interruption losses due to the disease, despite their policies expressly excluding coverage for losses due to viruses or ...

Associated Documents

Bill



Registered User Login