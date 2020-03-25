STORY FROM: Asbestos

Wash. Court Says WIIA Bars Asbestos Claims Against Alcoa, Plaintiff Appeals

SEATTLE –– An asbestos plaintiff has appealed a recent Washington federal court order awarding Alcoa summary judgment, preparing to contest the court’s finding that the Washington Industrial Insurance Act barred the claims.

The plaintiff filed a notice of appeal to the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on March 17, one day after the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington found that the plaintiffs had failed to prove that Alcoa had deliberately injured him, concluding that disregard of risk is not sufficient and that certainty of actual harm must be known, and ignored.

Plaintiff Clinton E. ...

