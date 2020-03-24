STORY FROM: Asbestos

N.Y. Court Vacates Summary Judgment Award for Talc Defendant, Cited ‘Reasonable Excuse’ for Inadmissible Expert Reports

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has vacated the award of summary judgment for Vanderbilt Minerals in an asbestos talc personal injury action, concluding that the plaintiffs had presented a “reasonable excuse” for why expert reports were not in admissible form, which had been the basis for the court’s prior ruling.

In a March 17 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County then denied the summary judgment efforts in their entirety, finding that the expert reports –– now deemed to be in admissible form –– established questions of fact with regard to both general ...

