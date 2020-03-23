STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

New Ovarian Cancer Talcum Powder Lawsuit Filed in Ga. State Court Against J&J

ATLANTA –– A new complaint has been filed in Georgia state court against Johnson & Johnson defendants contending that the company has known for decades that its talcum powder products contained asbestos and their unwillingness to admit this caused the decedent to develop ovarian cancer.

The complaint was filed on March 9 in the Georgia State Court for Fulton County nearly seven years after Barbara Kowal’s death.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Kowal, contending that she used Johnson & Johnson’s Baby Powder on a daily basis for nearly 60 years. The decedent also used the company’s ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login