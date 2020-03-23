STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Federal California Court Extends Deadlines in Baby Powder Advertising Suit Against J&J

SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal court overseeing a lawsuit accusing Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. of misleadingly labeling its Baby Powder product as hypoallergenic has extended briefing and class certification expert discovery schedules, according to a recent order.

In the March 17 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ordered that the plaintiffs respond to the defendant’s motion for summary judgment by April 16, and that a subsequent reply brief be filed by May 7.

Class certification opening expert reports are now due by May 4, while rebuttal expert reports are due by Jun 17.

Class ...

