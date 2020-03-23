STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Ohio Federal Judge Dismisses Stryker Hip Action for Lack of Jurisdiction

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has dismissed a Stryker hip implant action for lack of personal jurisdiction, explaining that the plaintiff failed to adequately support her claim that the court has jurisdiction under Ohio’s long-arm statute.

In a March 18 order, Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio said the plaintiff did not present evidence that the device she received was manufactured and sold in Ohio.

Pro se plaintiff Tina Wright underwent a total right hip replacement, during which Dr. Earl Bartley implanted her with a device allegedly manufactured ...

Associated Law Firms

Tucker Ellis



Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login