STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

DuPont Objects to Recommendation that Expert Testimony in Chemical Exposure Case Should Survive Challenges

BUFFALO, N.Y. –– DuPont has filed an objection to a report and recommendation in a chemical exposure lawsuit that rejected challenges to causation expert testimony, finding fault with the magistrate judge’s conclusion that any inferences made by the experts were “reasonable based on the literature.”

In a March 10 objection filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, defendant E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company said that the magistrate judge that issued the report “misapprehends or ignores” its principal arguments.

“Plaintiffs cannot satisfy that burden without admissible expert testimony that exposure to OT ...

