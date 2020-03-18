STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

HHS Extends Broad Immunity for Liability Arising From COVID-19 Countermeasures

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Department of Health and Human Services has conferred broad-based tort immunity for drug and medical device makers and others engaging in “activities related to medical countermeasures against COVID-19.”

According to a March 17 notice of declaration published in the Federal Register, the immunity extends to “any claim of loss caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the manufacture, distribution, administration, or use of medical countermeasures.”

The immunity extends to “any claim of loss caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the manufacture, distribution, administration, or use of ...

Associated Documents

Notice



Registered User Login