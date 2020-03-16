STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

C-8 MDL Court Allows Plaintiff to File Motion for Summary Judgment on Statute of Limitations Over DuPont’s Objections

CINCINNATI –– The federal court overseeing the national coordinated docket for C-8 water contamination personal injury claims has allowed the plaintiffs in one case to file a motion for summary judgment on the issue of the statute of limitations, saying that DuPont will not suffer prejudice from the plaintiffs’ efforts.

In a March 9 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio found no prejudice to the defense in allowing the plaintiffs to file the motion and thus granted the motion to the extent that it allows the plaintiffs to file the motion for summary judgment ...

