Wash. Federal Judge Refuses to Send $8.9 Million Reinsurance Dispute to Arbitration

SEATTLE — A Washington federal judge has refused to compel arbitration of a dispute in which a public entities self-insurance association is demanding $8.9 million in reinsurance for its settlement of police misconduct and excessive force claims brought against two cities.

On March 6, Judge Richard A. Jones of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington found that the arbitration and choice of law provisions in the reinsurance agreement violate Washington’s arbitration exclusion.

The Washington Cities Insurance Authority (WICA) is an association of Washington public entities organized under and authorized by RCW 48.62 for the purpose of ...

Associated Documents

Order



