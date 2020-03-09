STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

MDL Judge Authorizes $215,143,374 Distribution from Pinnacle Hip Common Benefit Fund

DALLAS — A Texas federal judge has authorized distribution of $215,143,374.50 from the DePuy Orthopaedics Pinnacle Hip common benefit fund, noting that the multidistrict litigation “is moving towards an anticipated wind-up.”

On March 5, Judge Ed Kinkeade of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas adopted Special Master James Stanton’s report and recommendation. The distribution includes $24.76 million in common benefit assessments, $7,883,374.07 in held expense reimbursements, and $182.5 million in common-benefit fees based upon the assigned percentage.

"I further recommend the Court maintain $500,000 in the trust fund until this MDL is concluded to cover ...

