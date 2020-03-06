STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Zimmer M/L Taper Hip Plaintiffs Seek Production of Deferred Prosecution Agreement Info

NEW YORK — Plaintiffs in the Zimmer M/L Taper hip multidistrict litigation have asked a New York federal judge to compel production of documents related to a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) involving criminal allegations that Zimmer induced surgeons to use its devices by bribing them.

The letter motion was filed before Judge Paul A. Crotty of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on March 3.

According to the letter, the DPA concerns a criminal complaint in which the DOJ alleged Zimmer illegally bribed orthopedic surgeons and induced them to use its devices. The DPA required ...

