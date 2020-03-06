STORY FROM: Asbestos

Kolmar Laboratories Appeals Order Denying Efforts to Quash Subpoenas in Asbestos Talc Action

NEW YORK –– Kolmar Laboratories Inc. has filed a motion appealing a lower court order that denied its efforts to quash subpoenas of its former employees, contending that its prior production of responses to standard interrogatories are sufficient in the underlying asbestos cosmetic talcum powder personal injury action.

In a March 3 memorandum of law in support of its appeal filed with the New York Supreme Court, New York County, Kolmar maintained that the information sought by the plaintiffs “is not material and necessary and is, instead, overly broad.”

The plaintiffs brought the claims on behalf of Donald Minassian, contending ...

Associated Documents

Order

Motion



Registered User Login