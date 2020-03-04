STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

DuPont Asks Court to Declare Mistrial in $50 Million C-8 Verdict, Says Allen Charge ‘Exerted Undue Coercive Pressure’ on Jury

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– DuPont has filed a motion for mistrial in a case that ended in a $50 million verdict, arguing that “circumstances surrounding the jury deliberations had an unconstitutionally coercive effect and a mistrial should be granted.”

In a renewed motion for mistrial filed on March 3 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, DuPont said that its brief incorporated a prior motion submitted to the court under seal.

On March 2, the Ohio federal jury awarded $50 million to Travis and Julie Abbott, finding that Travis Abbott’s testicular cancer was caused by exposure ...

