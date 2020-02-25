STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Zantac MDL Judge Appoints Initial Census, Practices and Procedures Teams

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The judge overseeing the Zantac (ranitidine) multidistrict litigation docket in Florida federal court has appointed an initial census team to determine the number of filed and unfiled claims under investigation by plaintiffs’ attorneys.

In a Feb. 24 pretrial order, Judge Robin L. Rosenberg of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida also appointed a practices and procedures team.

The initial census team consists of Tracy Finken of Anapol Weiss, Michael McGlamry of Pope McGlamry, Daniel Nigh of Levin Papantonio, and Adam Pulaski of Pulaski Law firm.

Appointed to the procedures team ...

