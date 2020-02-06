STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Calif. Appellate Court Seeks Supplemental Briefing on Preemption in Appeal of $289 Million Roundup Verdict

SAN FRANCISCO –– The California appellate court overseeing the appeal of a $289 million Roundup personal injury verdict has requested supplemental briefing from the parties on the issue of preemption, noting Monsanto’s position that precedent may have changed since jurors reached their verdict two years ago.

In a Jan. 21 order, the California Court of Appeal for 1st Appellate District the court weighed in on a number of matters, including taking judicial notice of a trial court order issued in a separate Roundup proceeding and Monsanto’s notice of new authority to support its preemption argument.

In the same order, ...

Registered User Login