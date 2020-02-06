STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

JPML Creates Docket for Zantac Personal Injury Cases in Florida Federal Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has transferred all Zantac personal injury lawsuits to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida for coordinated or consolidated pretrial proceedings pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 1407.

According to a Feb. 6 consent order, Judge Robin L. Rosenberg will oversee the docket. A transfer order issued shortly thereafter stated that the Southern District of Florida is an appropriate transferee district for this litigation, given that a “large number of Zantac actions are pending in the Southern District of Florida.”

“The district is a relatively convenient and ...

