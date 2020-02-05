STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

GBCA Lawsuit to Proceed Against Bayer, Bracco in N.C. Federal Court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A lawsuit targeting two gadolinium-based contrast agents should proceed against Bracco Diagnostics Inc. and Bayer Corp., a North Carolina federal judge has ruled, because the plaintiff has sufficiently alleged that the products caused her various injuries.

In a Feb. 3 order, Judge Kenneth D. Bell of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina further found the plaintiff adequately pled her fraud claims with the requisite particularity, and that questions of fact remain as to whether the claims are federally preempted.

Emily Dennis was injected with Bayer’s Magnevist three times in 2014 and Bracco’s ...

Associated Law Firms

Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice

Goldman Ismail Tomaselli Brennan & Baum

Martineau King

Midkiff Muncie & Ross

Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell



Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login