STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices
GBCA Lawsuit to Proceed Against Bayer, Bracco in N.C. Federal Court
February 5, 2020
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A lawsuit targeting two gadolinium-based contrast agents should proceed against Bracco Diagnostics Inc. and Bayer Corp., a North Carolina federal judge has ruled, because the plaintiff has sufficiently alleged that the products caused her various injuries.
In a Feb. 3 order, Judge Kenneth D. Bell of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina further found the plaintiff adequately pled her fraud claims with the requisite particularity, and that questions of fact remain as to whether the claims are federally preempted.
Emily Dennis was injected with Bayer’s Magnevist three times in 2014 and Bracco’s ...
Associated Law Firms
Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice
Goldman Ismail Tomaselli Brennan & Baum
Martineau King
Midkiff Muncie & Ross
Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell
Associated Documents
Order