STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Maryland Court Says Co-Plaintiff Can Be Added, Remands Benzene Case

BALTIMORE –– A Maryland federal court has remanded a benzene exposure personal injury lawsuit after finding that efforts to include a co-plaintiff in the proceedings was not solely to manufacture a basis for removal as the defendants had suggested.

After finding that the plaintiff could be added, the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland said in its Jan. 22 order that the court was subsequently deprived of subject matter jurisdiction and, as such, the complaint should be remanded.

Plaintiff Lorene G. Brocious asserted the claims on behalf of James Coppage, contending that his work as a pressman for ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login