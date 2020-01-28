STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Mo. Federal Judge Consolidates 3 M2a-Magnum Hip Cases for Trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri federal judge has consolidated three Biomet M2a-Magnum metal-on-metal hip cases for trial, holding that Biomet’s knowledge of the device’s risks is a central issue in the cases, increasing the risk of inconsistent adjudications.

In a Jan. 24 order, Judge John A. Ross of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri further found that expert testimony may be presented only once in a consolidated trial because the facts concerning the Magnum’s design and use are identical.

Biomet Inc.’s Magnum is a three-piece device: a surgeon attaches the “acetabular cup” to the hip ...

Associated Law Firms

Bachus & Schanker

Faegre Baker Daniels

Hepler Broom

LaDue Curran & Kuehn



Associated Documents

Order



