STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor
New Class Action Says Zantac Makers Failed to Warn of Carcinogen Dangers
January 24, 2020
CHICAGO — An Illinois woman has filed a class action against the makers of Zantac, accusing them of failing to warn consumers that the over-the-counter heartburn drug contains dangerously high levels of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a carcinogen.
Named as defendants in the Jan. 21 complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, are Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, Sanofi US Services Inc., and Sanofi subsidiary Chattem Inc.
Zantac, a histamine-2 blocker, is approved to prevent and relieve heartburn associated with acid ingestion and sour stomach. GSK developed the drug in 1983, and it was approved for ...
Associated Law Firms
Law Office of James X. Bormes
The Khowaja Law Firm
Associated Documents
Complaint