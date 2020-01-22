STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices
Ethicon Prevails at Conclusion of Fla. Federal Pelvic Mesh Trial
January 22, 2020
MIAMI — A Florida federal jury has handed down a defense verdict in an Ethicon polypropylene mesh action, finding the device was not defectively designed and did not cause the plaintiffs’ injuries.
The verdict was issued on Jan. 21, following a trial which began on Jan. 6 before Judge Ursula Ungaro of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
In December 2012, plaintiff Charlotte Salinero underwent implantation of Ethicon’s Artisyn Mesh during a sacrocolpopexy to treat uterovaginal prolapse. In 2017, Salinero was required to undergo a lengthy revision surgery to address a fistula and other complications ...
Associated Law Firms
Arnstein & Lehr
Butler Snow
Goldman Ismail Tomaselli Brennan & Baum
Squire Patton Boggs
The Ferraro Law Firm
Thomas Combs & Spann
Associated Documents
