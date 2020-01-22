STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Ethicon Prevails at Conclusion of Fla. Federal Pelvic Mesh Trial

MIAMI — A Florida federal jury has handed down a defense verdict in an Ethicon polypropylene mesh action, finding the device was not defectively designed and did not cause the plaintiffs’ injuries.

The verdict was issued on Jan. 21, following a trial which began on Jan. 6 before Judge Ursula Ungaro of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

In December 2012, plaintiff Charlotte Salinero underwent implantation of Ethicon’s Artisyn Mesh during a sacrocolpopexy to treat uterovaginal prolapse. In 2017, Salinero was required to undergo a lengthy revision surgery to address a fistula and other complications ...

Associated Law Firms

Arnstein & Lehr

Butler Snow

Goldman Ismail Tomaselli Brennan & Baum

Squire Patton Boggs

The Ferraro Law Firm

Thomas Combs & Spann



