Pa. Judge Reduces $8 Billion Risperdal Verdict to $6.8 Million

PHILADELPHIA –– A Pennsylvania federal judge has reduced an $8 billion punitive damages verdict to $6.8 million in a Risperdal case, agreeing with defendant Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. that the award was not proportional to the compensatory damages judgment of $680,000.

Judge Kenneth Powell of the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas issued the one-page order on Jan. 17 without an opinion.

Maryland resident Nicholas Murray alleged he developed gynecomastia - male breast tissue growth - as a result of using Risperdal. Murray further claimed that Janssen negligently failed to warn physicians and health care providers of the risk of gynecomastia ...

