STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Plaintiff Urges Pa. Federal Judge to Deny Zimmer’s Summary Judgment Motion in Hip Action

PHILADELPHIA — A plaintiff is urging a Pennsylvania federal judge to deny Zimmer’s motion for summary judgment in a case targeting its M/L Taper Hip Prosthesis with Kinectiv Technology system, arguing there are questions of fact as to whether her implanting surgeon was adequately warned of the device’s risks.

In a Jan. 11 opposition filed before Judge Edward Smith of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Marilyn Adams further argues that the evidence creates an issue of fact as to whether Zimmer was knowingly reckless in marketing the hip system.

Marilyn Adams underwent right hip replacement ...

Associated Documents

Opposition



Registered User Login