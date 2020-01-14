STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Neb. Court Tosses Chemical Exposure Lawsuit, Says Claims Barred by Statute of Limitations

OMAHA, Neb. –– A Nebraska federal court granted a motion to dismiss in a chemical exposure lawsuit, finding the claims were barred by the statute of limitations since the plaintiff did not file the claims until six years after his diagnosis.

In the Jan. 6 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska found that no evidence would justify missing the deadline for filing the claims.

Plaintiff Richard Hunt filed the underlying lawsuit, contending that his exposure to a variety of chemicals caused him to develop chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Hunt filed his claim ...

