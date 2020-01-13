STORY FROM: Asbestos

Conn. Court Grants Unopposed Motion for Summary Judgment to General Electric in Asbestos Case

HARTFORD, Conn. –– A Connecticut federal court has awarded summary judgment to General Electric in an asbestos case, noting that while the motion was unopposed, no genuine issue of material fact as to whether the company’s products were a substantial factor in causing the plaintiff’s injury.

In a Jan. 7 opinion, the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut also dismissed cross-claims asserted against General Electric.

Plaintiffs Kurt and Elaine Carlson asserted the claims, contending that Kurt Carlson was exposed to a number of asbestos-containing products while working as a radiological control technician at General Dynamics/Electric Boat Corp. in ...

