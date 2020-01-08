STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

9,838 Cases Pending on DePuy Pinnacle Hip MDL Docket, Filing Says

DALLAS — As of Jan. 7, there are 9,838 product liability cases pending on the DePuy Pinnacle Hip Implant Products Liability Multidistrict Litigation docket pending in Dallas, according to a recent filing.

According to a master case list filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, the last cases were filed as recently as Dec. 26.

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ordered the transfer of all federal actions involving the Pinnacle system to the Northern District of Texas in May 2011. Judge Ed Kinkeade was tapped to preside over the MDL docket. Two years later, ...

