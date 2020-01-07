STORY FROM: Asbestos

Rheem Manufacturing’s Efforts to Obtain Summary Judgment in Asbestos Case Denied by N.Y. Court

NEW YORK –– Efforts by asbestos defendant Rheem Manufacturing Co. to obtain summary judgment have been denied by a New York trial court, which found that the conflicting evidence in the case created credibility issues and “facts and conditions from which Rheem’s liability may be reasonably inferred.”

In the Dec. 20 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that the aforementioned credibility issue should be determined by a trier of fact.

In their complaint, the plaintiffs said that David Gatling’s lung cancer was caused by exposure to asbestos. The plaintiffs specifically said that Gatling came into ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login