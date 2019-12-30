STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

N.J. High Court Centralizes HealthPlus Surgery Center Lawsuits

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey Supreme Court has created a docket for cases alleging that the HealthPlus Surgery Center’s poor sterilization of instruments exposed nearly 3,800 patients to HIV, hepatitis C and hepatitis B during medical procedures.

In a Dec. 10 order, the court transferred all pending and future HealthPlus actions to the Bergen County Superior Court for centralized management. Judge Rachelle Harz will oversee the docket, according to the order.

Several lawsuits accuse the Saddlebrook, N.J., surgery center and its owner, Yan Moshe, of exposing 3,778 patients to bloodborne pathogens between January and September 2018 after the surgery ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login