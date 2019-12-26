STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Md. Court Denies Summary Judgment in Benzene Case for U.S. Steel, Says Discovery Rule Applies

BALTIMORE –– A Maryland federal court has denied summary judgment on statute of limitations grounds for U.S. Steel in a benzene exposure case, opining that while the plaintiff knew that he had been exposed to solvents and inks, he did not have sufficient information to prompt an investigation into the cause of his unspecified bone marrow failure disorder.

In the Dec. 20 decision, the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland did, however, award summary judgment on the plaintiff’s breach of warranty claim, explaining that the discovery rule does not apply to the four-year statute of limitations on that ...

Associated Documents

Order



