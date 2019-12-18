STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Ill. Federal Judge Allows Distribution of Funds in NexGen Knee MDL

CHICAGO – An Illinois federal judge has granted a motion by plaintiffs in the now-closed Zimmer NexGen Knee Implant multidistrict litigation for distribution of funds set aside for attorneys’ fees and litigation costs.

In the Dec. 13 order, Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois noted that all active members of the plaintiffs’ steering committee have agreed to distribution, and that shared and held costs will be distributed proportionately.

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation created the NexGen Knee MDL docket in August 2011, after determining that the actions shared factual issues ...

