STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Class Action Says Acura Vehicles Have Dangerous Acceleration Defect

MIAMI — A Florida woman has filed a proposed class action accusing American Honda Motor Company Inc. d/b/a Acura of failing to disclose a dangerous defect in select Acura models, causing them to decelerate rapidly, stall, and shut down without warning when the driver presses the accelerator pedal.

In a Dec. 13 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the plaintiff says all 2016 through 2020 Acura MDX and RDX models have the acceleration defect, making the vehicles dangerous to drive at high speeds.

“Under normal conditions, the vehicles may not respond to normal ...

Associated Law Firms

Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login