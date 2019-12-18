STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor
Class Action Says Acura Vehicles Have Dangerous Acceleration Defect
December 18, 2019
MIAMI — A Florida woman has filed a proposed class action accusing American Honda Motor Company Inc. d/b/a Acura of failing to disclose a dangerous defect in select Acura models, causing them to decelerate rapidly, stall, and shut down without warning when the driver presses the accelerator pedal.
In a Dec. 13 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the plaintiff says all 2016 through 2020 Acura MDX and RDX models have the acceleration defect, making the vehicles dangerous to drive at high speeds.
“Under normal conditions, the vehicles may not respond to normal ...
