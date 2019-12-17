STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

La. Court Tosses Benzene Exposure Suit, Says Plaintiffs Haven’t Established Issue of Fact as to Causation

BATON ROUGE, La. –– A Louisiana federal court has tossed a benzene exposure lawsuit, finding that the plaintiff’s reliance on an MSDS report on benzene and an informational paper on vinyl chloride was insufficient to meet the burden of either general or specific causation.

In the Dec. 5 order, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana concluded that Exxon Mobil, the lone remaining defendant in the action, was entitled to summary judgment as a result of its findings. As such, “no claims remain pending, and all parties have been dismissed; therefore, this matter is dismissed in its ...

