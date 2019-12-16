STORY FROM: Asbestos

HarrisMartin: J&J Cleared in California Asbestos Cosmetic Talcum Powder Trial

LOS ANGELES –– Jurors in California have reached a defense verdict for Johnson & Johnson at the conclusion of an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder trial, rejecting claims that the plaintiff’s mesothelioma was caused by exposure to asbestos in the products.

The California Superior Court for Los Angeles jury read its verdict on Dec. 16 after one-and-a-half days of deliberations. The Hon. David Cunningham presided over the trial, which began with opening statements on Oct. 22 and continued for 27 days. Jurors heard closing arguments on Dec. 12.

In a Sept. 2017 complaint, plaintiffs Pui and Thai Wong contended ...

