STORY FROM: Asbestos

Wash. Court Denies Motion to Reconsider Summary Judgment Order for Ingersoll-Rand in Asbestos Case

TACOMA, Wash. –– A Washington federal court has denied efforts by asbestos plaintiffs to have the court reconsider its order awarding summary judgment to Ingersoll Rand, noting that while the plaintiffs expressed their desire to include more allegations against the company in their complaint, no official efforts to amend the lawsuit have been initiated.

In a Dec. 6 order, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington found that the plaintiff had not made a showing of manifest error in its original finding, “or a showing of new facts or legal authority which could not have been ...

Associated Documents

Order

Reconsideration Motion



