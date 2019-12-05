STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Defendant in Fla. Talcum Powder Ovarian Cancer Cases Oppose Consolidation Efforts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. –– A defendant named in a number of ovarian cancer talcum powder cases pending in Florida state court has opposed recent efforts by plaintiffs to consolidate cases pending in the county, maintaining that “consolidation will not conserve the resources of the Court or the parties.”

In an Oct. 29 brief filed in the Florida 17th Judicial Circuit Court for Broward County, specially appearing defendant Broadview Investments LLC argued that the plaintiff each have unique product usage.

According to the brief, plaintiff Charla Bexley filed a motion in August seeking the consolidation of her case with 10 ...

