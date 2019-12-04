STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

AmTrust Seeks to Continue Settlement Discussions with Captive Reinsurer

NEW YORK — AmTrust North America Inc. has asked a New York federal judge for additional time to continue its settlement discussions with a captive reinsurer in a dispute over the amount of security required under the reinsurance agreement.

In a Nov. 14 letter to Judge Edgardo Ramos of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, AmTrust explained that the parties have conferred since Oct. 10 and are considering potential ways to resolve the action themselves.

Employers HR LLC provides outsourced human resources, tax and insurance services to temporary staffing agencies. As part of its insurance ...

