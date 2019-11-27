STORY FROM: Asbestos

Ga. Court Declines to Impose Liability on Manufacturer for Third-Party Asbestos-Containing Replacement Parts

ATLANTA –– A Georgia appellate court has declined to impose a duty on FMC Corp. for third-party asbestos-containing replacement parts it did not supply or manufacture, concluding that while the defendant’s pumps were designed with the knowledge that replacement parts would be required, the pumps could operate with packing made from materials other than asbestos, or be modified to require no packing at all.

In the same Oct. 29 decision, the Georgia Court of Appeals reversed a summary judgment award entered in favor of John Crane, concluding that the evidence presented in favor of product identification at the very least ...

Associated Documents

Opinion



