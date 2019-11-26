STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Married Couple in Roundup Case Set for Feb. 2020 Trial Withdraw Request to Try Roundup Cases Together

SAN FRANCISCO –– A married couple whose Roundup personal injury claims are set to be tried at a Feb. 2020 trial setting have withdrawn a letter brief in which they had indicated their wishes to conduct discovery on newly discovered potential claims.

According to a Nov. 14 online docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California explained that the plaintiffs in Stevick had withdrawn the letter brief and, as such, a final pretrial conference was set for Feb. 3, with jury selection scheduled to begin on Feb. 19.

The beginning of trial remains set for Feb. ...

