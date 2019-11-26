STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

U.S. Steel Says Md. Federal Benzene Complaint Time-Barred, Seeks Dismissal

BALTIMORE –– U.S. Steel is urging a Maryland federal judge to dismiss a benzene complaint, contending that the claims are time barred since they were filed six years after the decedent became aware of an alleged connection between his rare blood cancer and benzene.

In its Nov. 21 reply filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, U.S. Steel further argues that the plaintiff cannot prove that the benzene it sold was was used in mixing any of the products sold to the decedent’s employers. Nor can the plaintiff establish that U.S. Steel knew the risks associated ...

Associated Law Firms

Budow & Noble

Locks Law Firm

The Cairone Law Firm



Associated Documents

Opposition

Reply



Registered User Login