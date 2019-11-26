STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

N.J. Federal Judge Dismisses Durom Hip Cup Action for Failure to Provide Records

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has refused to reconsider her dismissal of a Durom Hip Cup action, ruling that the plaintiff’s failure to provide records requested by Zimmer is inexcusable.

In a Nov. 20 order, Judge Susan Wigenton of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey found the plaintiff did not remedy her long-standing failure to comply with the requirements of the 2016 Durom Hip Cup Global Settlement Program.

Carrie Sanders sued Zimmer in California state court in 2016, alleging the Zimmer Durom Cup hip implant she was implanted with in April 2007 was ...

