Revised Scheduling Order Issued in Mich. Federal Reinsurance Dispute

DETROIT — A Michigan federal judge has issued an order modifying the scheduling order and joint discovery plan in a reinsurance dispute involving underlying asbestos-exposure claims.

In the Nov. 1 order, Judge Stephen J. Murphy III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan set June 1, 2020, as the end of discovery, and scheduled a bench trial for Sept. 22, 2020.

Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co.’s predecessor, Michigan Mutual Insurance Co., issued primary and umbrella liability insurance policies to Armstrong Machine Works and Armstrong Video Products between 1976 and 1990.

Michigan Mutual and Transatlantic Reinsurance Co. allegedly ...

