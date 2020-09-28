STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Class Action Accuses Erie Insurance of Overcharging Auto Policyholders During Pandemic

September 28, 2020

CHICAGO — A putative class action accuses Erie Insurance Exchange of charging “grossly excessive” auto insurance premiums during the COVID-19 pandemic, when traffic, auto accidents and resulting claims decreased as Illinois residents drove less frequently and for shorter distances.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on Sept. 16, EBCF Enterprises Inc. alleges Erie “recognized a windfall in premiums,” yet gave its policyholders a woefully inadequate refund of only 5 percent of annual premium.

That refund “compared unfavorably” to the relief offered by other Illinois auto insurers and “falls short of ...

Associated Documents
Notice of Removal


Registered User Login

Username

Password