STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Fla. Federal Judge Refuses to Dismiss Gynecologist’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has refused to dismiss a gynecological office’s lawsuit demanding insurance for COVID-19-related losses, ruling that it is unclear whether the policy’s virus exclusion bars coverage.

In a Sept. 24 order, Judge Anne C. Conway of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida concluded that Urogynecology Specialist of Florida LLC has stated a plausible claim for breach of contract against Sentinel Insurance Co.

In early March 2020, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the nationwide ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login