STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

N.C. Jurors Reach Defense Verdict for U.S. Steel at Conclusion of Benzene Case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– Jurors in North Carolina have reached a defense verdict in favor of U.S. Steel at the conclusion of a benzene personal injury trial, rejecting claims that the plaintiff’s AML was a result of exposure to benzene in the defendant’s raffinate.

According to a verdict sheet filed on Sept. 24 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, jurors found that U.S. Steel was not negligent in the sale of raffinate, did not unreasonably fail to provide an adequate warning or instruction with raffinate, and did not act unreasonably in designing or formulating ...

Associated Documents

Verdict Sheet

Judgment



