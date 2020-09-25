STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Negligence Claims Trimmed from Passengers’ COVID-19 Lawsuit Against Carnival Cruise Line

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has trimmed negligence-based claims from a class action accusing Carnival Corp., Carnival plc and Princess Cruise Lines of failing to protect passengers from contracting COVID-19, ruling that the plaintiffs failed to allege when they contracted the virus.

In a Sept. 22 order, Judge R. Gary Klausner of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California also dismissed the claim for injunctive relief, ruling that plaintiffs have not adequately alleged that the threat of future injury is imminent.

However, the judge allowed plaintiffs to file an amended complaint restating their claims for ...

